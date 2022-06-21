Rock Island Man Gets Five Days in Jail for Shooting Video of Women in Bathroom

A Rock Island man is getting a sentence of five days in jail along with a year's probation after admitting to making video of women while they used his bathroom.

Prosecutors dropped two counts of first-degree voyeurism while leaving one count in place for the plea deal of 35-year-old Martin Ruiz Jr.

Douglas County deputies arrested Ruiz in December 2020 after a woman discovered a hidden cellphone that was recording video while she was using the bathroom.

Court documents say the woman found the phone leaned up against a wire rack facing the toilet. She turned it off and played the video back from the beginning, which showed Ruiz placing the phone on the organizer above the toilet.

In addition to his jail sentence, Ruiz must also register as a sex offender.

Douglas County Superior Court Judge imposed the penalty.