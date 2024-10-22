Rock Island Man Sentenced To 26+ Years For Murdering Wife

A Rock Island man convicted of murdering his wife six years ago will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Tuesday, Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber handed down a 320-month sentence to 74-year-old Ului Teulilo.

Get our free mobile app

The term comes after a jury found Teulilo guilty of first-degree murder last month in connection with the bludgeoning death of 68-year-old Peggy Teulilo in July of 2018.

At his trial, Teulilo testified on his own behalf that he killed his wife in self-defense - a claim which the jury ultimately did not find credible.

Peggy Teulilo was found dead by a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy at the mobile home she shared with her husband. An autopsy later revealed she had been strangled and suffered skull fractures and broken ribs.

Peggy's death occurred in the wake of numerous reports of domestic violence at the Teulilo home, and the case took years to go to trial due to numerous delays, including an appeal that was eventually rejected by the Washington Supreme Court.

The defense attorney in the case, Richard Gilliland, has already filed a notice appeal for Tuesday's verdict.