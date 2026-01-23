Cozy Up At Home With These Romantic Movie Picks on Valentine’s Day
Have you made Valentine's Day plans? If you are taking your sweetheart out to dinner, don't forget to make the reservations ASAP.
If you are looking for a quieter evening, why not take in a romantic movie and a bottle of wine or champagne?
You can always do dinner and a movie at a local theater, but there are plenty of streaming options to consider for a quiet Valentine' evening at home.
Get our free mobile app
The list would be endless, but here are 15 suggestions of love stories and romantic flicks. CLICK the links to watch trailers:
- Titanic (1997) Leo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet
- When Harry Met Sally (1989) Billy Crystal & Meg Ryan
- Valentine's Day (2010) Julia Roberts & Jamie Foxx
- An Affair to Remember (1957) Cary Grant & Deborah Kerr
- Sleepless In Seattle (1993) Tom Hanks & Meg Ryan
- Bridget Jones Diary (2001) Renee Zellweger & Colin Firth
- How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days (2003) Matthew McConaughey & Kate Hudson
- Pride & Prejudice (2005) Keira Knightly & Mathew Mcfadyen
- La La Land (2016) Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone
- Love Story (1970) Ryan O'Neal & Ali McGraw
- The Notebook (2004) Ryan Gosling & Rachel McAdams
- Dirty Dancing (1987) Patrick Swayze & Jennifer Grey
- A Star Is Born (2018) Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- The Princess Bride (1987) Cary Elwes & Robin Wright
- Casablanca (1942) Humphrey Bogart & Ingrid Bergman
Nate Bargatze Brings Big Laughs to Yakima SunDome
Yakima was laughing nonstop as Nate Bargatze’s Big Dumb Eyes Tour packed the SunDome with clean comedy and unforgettable moments. Check out some photos from Nate below.
Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!