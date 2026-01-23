Cozy Up At Home With These Romantic Movie Picks on Valentine&#8217;s Day

Cozy Up At Home With These Romantic Movie Picks on Valentine’s Day

Minerva Studio

Have you made Valentine's Day plans?  If you are taking your sweetheart out to dinner, don't forget to make the reservations ASAP.

If you are looking for a quieter evening, why not take in a romantic movie and a bottle of wine or champagne?

You can always do dinner and a movie at a local theater, but there are plenty of streaming options to consider for a quiet Valentine' evening at home.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

The list would be endless, but here are 15 suggestions of love stories and romantic flicks. CLICK the links to watch trailers:

Nate Bargatze Brings Big Laughs to Yakima SunDome

Yakima was laughing nonstop as Nate Bargatze’s Big Dumb Eyes Tour packed the SunDome with clean comedy and unforgettable moments. Check out some photos from Nate below.

Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!

Categories: Articles, KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ