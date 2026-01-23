Have you made Valentine's Day plans? If you are taking your sweetheart out to dinner, don't forget to make the reservations ASAP.

If you are looking for a quieter evening, why not take in a romantic movie and a bottle of wine or champagne?

You can always do dinner and a movie at a local theater, but there are plenty of streaming options to consider for a quiet Valentine' evening at home.

Get our free mobile app

The list would be endless, but here are 15 suggestions of love stories and romantic flicks. CLICK the links to watch trailers: