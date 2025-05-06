Looking for a fantastic experience the whole family can enjoy together, young and old alike?

Hop aboard any of a half dozen or more scenic railway tours in Washington and Oregon. There are also even more options on human-powered pedal rail rides.

With Mother's Day and Father's Day gatherings to plan, a ride on one of these tours should make for a wonderful family outing near you. Many scenic railway operations offer special events throughout the year.

Here are some options in Washington;

Chehalis-Centralia Railroad in Chehalis, WA

Chelatchie Prairie Railroad in Yacolt, WA

Mount Rainier Scenic Railroad in Elbe, WA

or pedal on your own at these human-powered pedal rail rides;

Vance Creek Railriders in Shelton, WA

Mt. Rainier Rail Cycle Tours in Nisqually Valley, WA

Lions Club Railriders in Ione, WA

Oregon scenic railway tours and pedaled rail rides;

Santiam Excursion Train in Lebanon, OR

Mt. Hood Railroad in Hood River, OR

Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad in Rockaway Beach, OR

Eagle Cap Train Rides in Elgin, OR

Twins Ranch Railriders in Tillamook County, OR

Oregon Coast Railriders in Coquille, OR

Mount Hood Railroad Railbikes in Hood River, OR

Joseph Branch Railriders in Joseph, OR

