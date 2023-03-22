Search for Suspects Behind Wenatchee Prostitution Ring Goes Cold

The search for two suspects behind a human trafficking and prostitution ring in Wenatchee has grown cold.

After a year-long investigation, Columbia River Drug Task Force issued search warrants to Lin Massage in the 400 block of North Mission Street and Angel Spa in the 300 block of North Chelan Street.

60-year-old Linhuin Yan and 43-year-old Yan Yang of Tacoma were charged with leading organized crime, promoting prostitution and money laundering.

Although detectives were able to seize financial records, they were unable to locate either Yan or Yang.

Columbia River Drug Task Force Chief Ryan Moody says they currently do not have any new leads on where the suspects are.

“There's a possibility that they're not even in the country, but we don't know that at this time,” Moody said. “The minute we have any leads to follow up on, we will do that.”

The two suspects also owned massage parlors in Kennewick and Tacoma.

The massage parlors involved in this case have been turned over to the original property owners.