Semi Truck Rollover Delays Traffic on Grant Road
Grant Road had one flagger-controlled lane open as crews worked on cleaning up a semi rollover in East Wenatchee.
Around 10 a.m. on August 25, a semi truck carrying a cement shipment from H2 Pre-Cast Inc., and headed towards Western Washington on Grant Road near Pangborn Airport.
While the driver turned a corner from a roundabout headed west, they lost control of the truck and tipped onto its side onto the north side of the road.
Grant Road delayed traffic for approximately three hours.
Around 1 p.m., the road was closed both ways for a half hour.
Douglas County Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Groseclose said the road should be reopened by 2 p.m. at the latest.