Sixth WVC Program Receives Career Training Endorsement

The Industrial Technology – Electronics program at Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) has received a special endorsement from the state.

The Career Launch endorsement is given to college programs that demonstrate an ability to give students career-oriented training and workplace-ready skills.

"The endorsement from Career Connect Washington certifies that our programs provide our students with paid work experience in the field," says Yuritzi Lozano, WVC dean of allied health and professional technical programs. "We partner with different industry partners for this Career Launch endorsement."

Lozano says WVC has courses built into its electronics program that are designed to provide students with real-world job site experience.

"Sometimes our students have had previous employment in the field but otherwise, we try to connect them with employers so that they get work experience or on-the-job training. This way, once they graduate, they're well rounded in their academic and workplace knowledge."

Five other WVC programs have already received a Career Launch endorsement, including environmental systems and refrigeration technology, automotive technology, drafting, engineering technology, and machining.

The WVC Industrial Technology – Electronics program provides training for maintenance electricians and electronics technicians within industrial facilities, as well as advanced-level training for plant electricians and others who are seeking to improve their existing work classification.