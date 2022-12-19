Snoqualmie Pass Closed Four Hours Sunday Night

Interstate 90 is back open after the westbound side closed down for four hours Sunday night.

The highway was closed at Ellensburg because a jack-knifed 18-wheeler was blocking the entire roadway.

A semi and a car were involved on a crash directly behind the jack-knifed truck.

Westbound I-90 was closed as a result from about 5:15 to 9:15 Sunday night.

WSDOT is reporting three feet of snowpack on the ground at Snoqualmie Pass, with total accumulation of more than 10 feet for the season.