Start Your Engines. The Wenatchee Valley Super Oval is Back!

Start Your Engines - the WVSO is Back!

The Wenatchee Valley Super Oval has been known for decades, as the one of the fastest quarter mile tracks in the State of Washington. Opening Day of racing is set for Saturday April 15th.

WVSO track director, Jeremy Anders stopped in with all the good news for opening weekend.

Jeremy Anders (Facebook) Jeremy Anders (Facebook) loading...

Connor: Buddy, good to see you! Another year of racing at the Super Oval is upon us!

Jeremy Anders: Yes, The Wenatchee Valley Super Oval is opening up: Saturday April 15th for their 53rd year.

C: Wait, really? 53 years. (pauses) All at the same location?

JA: Yes, 53 years all at the same place. Come out to the season opener, Saturday April 15th. Gates open at 4:30pm, racing beings at 6pm. We end the night with a firework spectacular!

C: My family loves the fireworks..almost as much you auto racing! We need some details…what classes will be racing opening weekend?

JA: The headliner is the Tommy Wentz Classic (Tommy was a long time racer, who raced at the track for over 40 years. He passed away a few years ago. We started this race for him)



C: What class of cars are eligible to win the Tommy Wentz Classic?

JA: The Dicks Heating and Air Conditioning Thunder Cars. They’re joined by the Tri-State Hobby Stocks. The race pays $2,000 to the winner. It's become one of the biggest races of the season for this class of cars.

Jeremy Anders (Facebook) Jeremy Anders (Facebook) loading...

C: What other class of cars will be there?



JA: We’ll also have the Rock-Star Energy B-Mods: One of the coolest looking class of cars, with open wheel style of racing. We also have the Plum Perfect Road Runners. And the new Zero-Handicap Youth Road Runners featuring drivers 12 to 16 years old.

Get our free mobile app



C: Will we see your son, Matthew racing Saturday?

JA: No. He races in the Bandolero division, with the other 8 to 14 year olds, next weekend.

C: What can people expect if they’ve never come to the WVSO?

JA: You can buy tickets online at WVSO.com or at the front gate. Open seating on the bleachers or you can sit on the grassy hill on turn one. We got a playground for the kids! There’s no outside food or beverage allowed - and you don’t need to. We’ve got tasty food at the concession stands. A full service beer garden and our snack shack with cotton candy, pretzels, candy and more.

Jeremy Anders (Facebook) Jeremy Anders (Facebook) loading...

C: Do you have any favorite food items at the track?

JA: I think all of our food is great. My two favorites are the Super Oval Nachos: A BIG box of nachos with all the toppings and all the fixings you think of (People have loved them for years!) I also love our famous Quarter Mile Dog: A quarter pound Nathan's Hot-Dog, covered with chilli, bacon, french fries, cheese and onions!

C: Wow. You've made me hungry! I’ve read that the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval has the food and entertainment for the entire family. We’re so glad racing is back. Thanks for taking time to come in!

JA: You bet. We want to thank the entire North Central Washington region for all of your support!

Wenatchee Valley Super Oval Track and ticket info: WVSO.com

Need directions to the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval? Put in their address and get directions on your Smartphone:

Wenatchee Valley Super Oval

2850 Gun Club Rd, East Wenatchee, WA 98802

WVSO.com WVSO.com loading...