State Resources Activated for Vantage Highway Fire

State resources are now being used in in support of local firefighters working to contain the Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County, near Vantage.

The fire is estimated at 5,000 acres and growing, with about 40 homes, windmill towers and other buildings threatened.

The town of Vantage has been under a combination of Level 2 and the most severe Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation notices.

Power was cut by the fire crews for their safety.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 3 Evacuation Notice for Lakeview Drive, Columbia Avenue and Brown Street in Vantage Monday night, where all residents were asked to evacuate "to the gas station."

The Vantage Highway Fire started a about 1pm Monday, and its cause is currently under investigation.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on Monday at 3:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief William Rose, Kittitas County Fire District 4.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray has been activated to help coordinate state assistance for the Vantage Highway Fire.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau are providing strike teams to help local response to the fire.