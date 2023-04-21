Stay Alert, Be Ready – Self Defense in the Wenatchee Valley

We hear more and more bad things happening in our world, and yet it seems we can't do anything to stop it! We can prepare ourselves though. And we can make sure we take steps to ensure our safety in the Wenatchee Valley.

Self-Defense Classes in the Wenatchee Valley:

Wenatchee School of Karate - Not only do they offer classes on Karate, but they also offer Women's Self-Defense Classes.

Valley Moo Duk Kwan Martial Arts - Along with Martial Arts, they also provide Women's Self-Defense classes.

Firearm Training:

Liberty Defense

Sportsman's Warehouse Concealed Carry Classes

Places to Purchase Pepper Spray/Gel in the Wenatchee Valley:

*Side note: You can buy different types of pepper spray, but I do recommend the Gel version, and to make sure there is a UV Dye that will be left on the attacker, even after the gel has been washed off.

Hooked on Toys

Stan's Merry Mart

Sportsman's Warehouse

Walmart

Target

You never know when you may need to defend yourself or a loved one, so why not be prepared? Whether you are comfortable or not, it's always a great idea to continue learning.

Maybe you feel safer with Self Defense classes, or even having pepper spray on you. Make sure you know how and what you are using. Have it be second nature to you and walk life feeling like you can protect yourself!

Don't wait until it's too late. Learn Today, learn now and feel safe in your own bubble!

Check out the places above for all your self-defense needs, and do not get stuck thinking you, coulda/woulda/shoulda.

