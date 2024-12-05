For two decades now, the Wenatchee Police Department has gone on annual shopping excursions with underprivileged grade schoolers who might otherwise go toyless. The latest shop-o-rama went off without a hitch on Tuesday.

"This year," writes the Wenatchee PD, "local law enforcement officers shopped with 42 Wenatchee School District 4th Graders thanks to generous donations from Premier One Properties, the North Central Washington Community Foundation for Youth Fund and Coldwell Banker Real Estate. The money up front makes the event theoretically possible, but it can't happen without a huge list of people."

"Officer Corey Fuller coordinates the Wenatchee School District for student shoppers, the Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center for our wrapping location, Santa Claus himself, Hooked on Toys, Officer Shoppers and volunteer wrappers."

"Hooked on Toys not only lets this chaos happen inside their store, they provide financial support for shopping overruns and all the wrapping supplies. Thank you Tom, Phil, Gust, Debbie and all the staff of Hooked on Toys for being amazing!"

"Officers, Deputies, Troopers and Rangers from Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Police Departments, Chelan and Douglas County Sheriff's Offices, Washington State Patrol, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington Department of Corrections, and Washington State Parks Police all provide partners for the students to make the event days run."

"The Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center not only provides a facility, but the Criminal Justice program students help with setup and cleanup, the Culinary program students cook and serve meals for all of the students and adults involved and the Cosmetology program students did face painting for all participants!

While the Officers do some of the wrapping with their students, the real heroes come from Law Enforcement agencies' professional staff, Wenatchee Police VIPS, Premier One Properties, Target, Numerica Credit Union and Tech Center students."

"Finally, Santa Claus himself made it down from the North Pole once again to make things complete!"

"The season isn't over yet, though! Eastmont Elves will be serving Eastmont School District students on December 11 and Santa's Stars will follow for students Chelan, Manson, and other north areas. Support for any of these programs helps young people in our area have a better Christmas and holiday season. Thank you to everyone who makes it happen!"