Possible Shooting Reported Near E. Wenatchee Retail Outlet
A skirmish outside of Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee may have involved firearms, according to police.
At about 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, an altercation reportedly broke out between two motorists in the mall parking lot. Police say this occurred near Sportsman's Warehouse.
Witnesses observed the shattering of a car window, but no firearms.
Upon arrival police discovered "bullet fragments and a casing." By then both motorists had fled the scene. They are apparently still at large.
This is a developing story.
Anyone with knowledge of the incident is encouraged to call RiverCom (509-663-9911). Case #: 24E05097.