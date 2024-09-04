A skirmish outside of Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee may have involved firearms, according to police.

At about 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, an altercation reportedly broke out between two motorists in the mall parking lot. Police say this occurred near Sportsman's Warehouse.

Witnesses observed the shattering of a car window, but no firearms.

Upon arrival police discovered "bullet fragments and a casing." By then both motorists had fled the scene. They are apparently still at large.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is encouraged to call RiverCom (509-663-9911). Case #: 24E05097.