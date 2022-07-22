Stayman Flats Fire Still 80 Percent Contained

There's no change reported in conditions at the Stayman Flats fire south of Chelan as of this morning.

It's still 80 percent contained at 1,200 acres with no evacuation notices.

It's been projected to be fully contained by this weekend, although there'll be some strong wind gusts in the area today and tonight.

The fire ignited this past Monday afternoon, possibly from a dry lightning strike.

It's been burning on grass and brush, and is currently the second biggest fire in the Pacific Northwest behind the Moose Fire in Idaho.