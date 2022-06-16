Summer Meals Programs Offer Free Breakfast, Lunch at Wenatchee & Eastmont School Districts

The Wenatchee School District (WSD) is again offering free meals through their summer meals program.

The effort is funded through federal assistance and offers a healthy breakfast or lunch to all kids age 18 and under.

WSD communications director, Diana Haglund, says the waning pandemic has allowed the district to bring back a part of the program which had been absent the past two years.

“This year, what’s returning that we didn’t have during the pandemic is the opportunity for parents to bring their students in to sit down and actually eat inside cafeteria spaces or in outdoor spaces,” detailed Haglund. “So they don’t have to take their meals and leave, they can stay on site and enjoy them.”

Haglund adds the program also stretches beyond the school district.

“The great thing about our summer meal(s) program is it’s available for kids that are attending our summer school programs. And we have a strong partnership with Small Miracles – a local non-profit. We work with them to prepare the meals and then make those available to kids out in the community.”

WSD’s summer meals program runs through July 28. The community meals program through Small Miracles runs from June 27 to August 4.

Across town, the Eastmont School District also has a summer meals program offering free breakfast and lunch to kids and other community members though August 4.