Suspect Arrested In Deadly Moses Lake Shooting

A Grant County teenager is in police custody after being arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured two others in Moses Lake last weekend.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers used a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique ) maneuver to stop the 17-year-old's vehicle in the 1000 block of Stratford Road on Tuesday afternoon at around 4:30.

The vehicle had been matched to one that witnesses told police was involved in the deadly incident that took place in the Montlake Park area late Sunday afternoon.

The arrest followed a two-day surveillance operation conducted by detectives in the 9000 block of Maple Drive which led to information about the teen suspect's identity and whereabouts.

Moses Lake Police Chief Dave Sands says no further information is being released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.