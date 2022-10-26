Suspect in Wenatchee Murder Case Pleads Not Guilty

Suspect in Wenatchee Murder Case Pleads Not Guilty

Photo: Kalie Drago

The suspect accused of murdering a Wenatchee teen back in August has pled not guilty Monday.

In a Chelan County Superior Court room, 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford pleaded not guilty in the murder case of 18-year-old Yair Flores.

On Aug. 12, 2022, it is alleged that Ford broke into Flores’ home on the 1600 block of Methow Street and fatally shooting Flores.

Ford has been charged with first-degree aggravated murder and first-degree burglary.

Ford is facing a life sentence along with a $50,000 fine.

The next trial date is set for Dec. 20, 2022.

Filed Under: august, chelan county superior court, Markheil Leon Ford, murder, wenatchee, Yair Flores
Categories: KPQ News, local news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ