Authorities have identified 43-year-old Rafael Pruneda as the possible culprit in recent semi-tractor and trailer thefts.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office discussed its findings in a brief Facebook post on Wednesday:

"Following the execution of a search warrant in the 9500 block of Road U S.E. in Grant County, deputies have located several pieces of evidence connected to the theft of a semi-tractor and trailer from Adams County."

Prundea is "suspected of being heavily involved in these thefts. There is probable cause for his arrest."

The search warrant also uncovered a sparkling new Trinity EagleBed, reportedly swiped from a dealership in Pasco.

Pruneda is thought to drive an "older red colored Kenworth semi with a spud trailer attached."