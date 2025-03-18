SUV Hits Cow On SR-17, Sparks Fire That Destroys Vehicle

A vehicle fire slowed traffic on State Route 17 late Sunday near Ephrata.

Officials with Grant County Fire District No. 13 say crews were dispatched at around 8 p.m. after an SUV struck a cow that was in the roadway near the junction of State Route 282.

The impact caused the vehicle to catch fire and it was reportedly fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Crews had the fire put out within minutes but the vehicle was destroyed and the cow did not survive.

The driver of the SUV managed to escape without serious injuries.

Traffic on the highway was snarled for several hours while crews worked the scene of the accident.