Team Welcomes Largest Crowd in the Past Two Years For “Hockey Fights Cancer” Night

In front of a full house at Town Toyota Center, a win simply wasn’t in the cards for the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday night.

The Prince George Spruce Kings scored two pairs of goals to nab a 4-1 win over the Wild in front of 3,521 fans, the team’s largest home crowd since February 1, 2020.

The loss ended a 12-game point streak on home ice for the Wild, its longest since rolling through the 2016-17 home slate without a single regulation loss.

The first goal of the night brought that large home crowd to its feet, as Arvega Hovsepyan put a shot on the net that bounded out to Alexios Georgaklis, who tossed it into the net for a 1-0 lead with 7:34 left in the opening period.

The Wild took the 1-0 lead to the locker room, but the Spruce Kings swung the game quickly in the second period.

A turnaround chance for Jack Stockfish at the 8:04 mark of the second period beat Owen Millward just above the ice to even up the contest.

At 9:41 of the period, Kai Greaves jumped a passing route at neutral ice and drove the puck into the Wenatchee end before hitting the top half of the net, putting Prince George in front.

The Spruce Kings added another pair of goals in the third – Austin Fraser finished off a 2-on-1 entry by sneaking a shot off the top of the net for a two-goal cushion at 7:48 of the period, and John Herrington hit Jake Schneider for a point-blank redirect just 74 seconds later to extend the lead to 4-1.

Greaves had the only multi-point game of the night, with a goal and an assist for Prince George. Aiden Feddema made 28 saves on 29 Wild shots to earn his second win of the season, while Millward took the loss for Wenatchee behind 27 saves.

The hosts successfully killed off the game’s only power play, a boarding call against Christian Kim that bled into the start of the third period.

Wenatchee dropped to 16-18-1-2 on the season, taking its first regulation loss on home ice since October 22.

Prince George bumped its record to 18-13-2-1 with the victory as the two teams head to the BCHL’s All-Star break. The Wild return to action on Friday, January 27, welcoming the Vernon Vipers to Town Toyota Center.

The opening puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Town Toyota Center, with live coverage on Newsradio 560 KPQ and BCHL TV.

The Wild welcome the Vipers for Daddy-Daughter Date Night presented by Health Alliance, and Star Wars Night presented by Plumb Perfect on January 27 and 28.

