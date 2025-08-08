Two Temporary Closures Planned For U.S. 2 West Of Leavenworth

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced two brief closures of U.S. Highway 2 (U.S. 2) that will take place next week.

DOT officials say the 45-minute shutdowns are part of an ongoing slope stabilization project between Stevens Pass and Tumwater Canyon that will both happen on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Both closures will be at milepost 94 and are expected to occur between 9 a.m. and noon, with each allowing time for crews working in the area to establish boom cranes and reset extant slope netting.

The DOT says the first closure will let crews remove the netting, after which traffic will be reduced to a single-lane with flaggers allowing vehicles to pass through the work zone one direction at a time.

Once traffic has cleared, it will again be halted for the second planned closure while the netting is re-installed.

The 45-minute closure times are approximate, and the DOT says it is possible that each will be longer than scheduled, so travelers should plan for extended delays when traveling U.S. 2 west of Leavenworth.