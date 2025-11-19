As Thanksgiving travel ramps up across Washington State, NOAA is flagging a possible shift toward more disruptive holiday weather.

Developing Weather Pattern Shift

The agency’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has been tracking late-November conditions, and a recent update suggests a developing risk for heavy snow in parts of Washington State during Thanksgiving Week.

The signal first appeared over the weekend and has continued to hold as the new week begins. After an unusually mild fall across much of the Pacific Northwest, the CPC says confidence is growing in a broader pattern change heading into late November and early December.

Heavy Snow Risk for Thanksgiving Week

That shift favors colder, more winter-like temperatures for Washington and the greater Northwest region. In addition to the temperature outlook, the CPC is highlighting a 20–40% chance of heavy snow somewhere in Washington between Wednesday, November 26, and Sunday, November 30. The CPC labels this as a “slight” risk—the lowest tier on their scale—but even a slight early signal is notable for such a high-travel period.

NOAA Climate Prediction Center NOAA Climate Prediction Center loading...

Why the Forecast Is Still Uncertain

Forecasts issued this far ahead naturally come with lower confidence, and conditions can evolve significantly as the holiday approaches. Because of that, the heavy-snow odds may trend upward or downward in the coming days.

Travelers should monitor updates as Thanksgiving nears.

We’ll continue watching the CPC guidance and will share the latest information as new forecasts roll in.