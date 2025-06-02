Three people have injuries following a three-vehicle accident in Chelan County on Friday (May 30) evening.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 7:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 97A near the Knapps Hill Tunnel when an SUV driven by 37-year-old Darren A. Reyes of Entiat crossed the center line and struck an oncoming sedan driven by 35-year-old Dmytro Pavlus of Auburn and a pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Juvenal Gomez of Chelan.

All three drivers suffered injuries in the accident, with Reyes being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and Pavlus and Gomez being transported to Lake Chelan Community Hospital.

Troopers say Reyes was intoxicated when the crash occurred and was cited for DUI.

The exact cause of the accident, which snarled traffic on the highway for several hours, is still under investigation.