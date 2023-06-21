Top 5 reasons to visit Porland Oregon 

I like to travel although I don’t do it much right now. I go to Banks Lake a few times each year and I go to Seattle once or twice a year. I’ll go to Cle Elum so I can drop in on Owen’s Meats, (the best bacon ever). I’ll do broadcasts in Moses Lake, Ellensburg, Manson, Chelan and The Tri-Cities. If it’s a day trip I’m up for it. But the last time I went somewhere and spent some time was Portland Oregon.

I had a great time in Portland and here are the top five reasons I would like to go visit again.

5.The sights

Pittock Mansion

Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Oaks Amusement Park

Mill Ends Park

The radio

KINK-FM

The KINK FM I remember is gone now but in the day it was a free form rock station (AAA) and was very eclectic in the music they played. Not so much now.

KBOO Community radio

Community radio is always wild, you never know what you will get.

Kgon Classic Rock

What can I say, I like listening to what other stations are doing. If it’s cool then it's possible I can work it into The Big Rock Show.

The shopping

The pearl District

Breweries, shops, art galleries, and a block-long book store,

Washington Square, 9585 SW Washington Square Rd, Portland, OR 97223

A variety of shops, large food court, childrens play area, electric vehicle charging, and more.

Pioneer Place, 700 SW Fifth Avenue, Portland, OR 97204

According to their web site “Pioneer Place offers some of Portland's favorite restaurant and food options alongside a variety of fashion and beauty brands. Visit Pioneer Place for the ultimate Portland shopping experience.”

The Food

Country Cat Restaurant,

The Country Cat features home cooking and warm hospitality, but the cast-iron skillet fried chicken and red flannel hash will keep you coming back.

Special Dishes: Whole Hog Plate, Cast-Iron Skillet Fried Chicken

Via Chicago,

Via Chicago’s owners keep it local when it comes to their pizza ingredients. The pies showcase fresh ingredients without sacrificing authentic Chicago flavor.

Special Dish: Deep-Dish Pizza

Russell Street Bar-B-Que,

Fresh, local and naturally raised ingredients are what it’s all about in Portland — even when it comes to barbecue. The BBQ portion of the menu holds all the standards, brisket, pulled pork, ribs and chicken, as well as rarities like smoked meatloaf and smoked, grilled tofu.

Special Dishes: Smoked Meatloaf, Smoked Grilled Tofu

Voodoo Doughnut

Voodoo Doughnuts’ menu includes the bacon-topped maple bar — the doughnut that made them famous — check out the “Memphis mafia”. Two Locations.

The music

Mississippi Studios

3939 N Mississippi Ave Portland,

If you are going to a show there go early and have dinner and drinks at any number of places within walking distance.

The Roseland Theater,

8 NW 6th Ave, Portland,

The Roseland Theater, they bring in a range of small local acts & large national icons.

I am a little sad that Duffs Garage is no longer in operation but, there is lots of live music all over town.

I like Portland, I hope to take a trip down there soon.