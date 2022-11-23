Traffic Improves In Wenatchee Area After Scores Of Crashes, Delays Tuesday

Traffic in Chelan and Douglas counties has largely recovered from Tuesday afternoon when many roadways were at a standstill.

Travel conditions were difficult to the point that State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber actually phoned in to KPQ News to advise drivers to avoid traveling if at all possible.

"It was horrible," said Weber. "Literally, there was not one place that was worse than others. Everywhere was equally bad. And I think what happened is we got that really, really wet snow that, kind of, accumulated. And then it started to melt, and then it snowed."

Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Police reported scores of crashes.

Traffic delays were especially acute in North Wenatchee near the Odabashian Bridge.

Weber says he was constantly driving to different accidents. “I had a lot of close calls myself, people almost colliding into me, and having to move away so they didn’t hit me,” Weber said. “Ya, it was not good.”

Weber said most of the wrecks on roads the State Patrol handles involved drivers getting stuck after sliding off a highway or slipping down embankments.

He did say it was fortunate that troopers worked only one injury accident, which not involve life threatening injuries