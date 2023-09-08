Troopers Looking For Driver Involved In Injury Hit-&-Run

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help to solve a hit-and-run investigation.

Troopers say the incident occurred between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Friday on State Route 282 when a woman was walking east on the eastbound shoulder of the road and was struck from behind by a car near the intersection of Road A Northwest and Airport Street Southeast.

The victim, who sustained serious injuries, told investigators the male driver briefly stopped after striking her before continuing eastward towards Moses Lake.

The State Patrol says the car that hit the woman will likely have damage to front end on the passenger side, as well as damage to the undercarriage near the tire.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Detective Ben Borgman with the Washington State Patrol at (360) 918-3813 or Benjamin.Borgman@wsp.wa.gov.