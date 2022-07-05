Two 10-Year-Old Boys Suspected of $100,000 in School Damages

Two 10-year-old boys are in Okanogan County Juvenile detention on suspicion causing more than $100,000 in damages to school property Sunday Afternoon.

The two were found by deputies on school property after reports of banging and broken glass in the red building behind the Okanogan School Building.

Damage included numerous broken windows, the setting off of fire extinguishers and turning over shelves.

Two of the school district's vehicles also received damage of broken windows and paint on the vehicles.

The two boys face charges for Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Malicious Mischief in the 1st degree, and Theft in the 3rd degree.

Deputies found the two at a door going into the middle school after arriving at the school grounds just before 6 pm Sunday.