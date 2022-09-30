Two Hikers Rescued Near Dragontail Peak in Leavenworth

Two hikers were rescued in an overnight rescue mission after climbing the Dragontail Peak Tuesday night.

This Enchantments hiking trail is known both for its striking views and high level of difficulty.

The volunteer group Chelan County Mountain Rescue was brought in Tuesday night when the climbers reported they were stuck.

The team says they could successfully reach the climbers Wednesday and guide them to the top of the challenging route.

The hikers were uninjured.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is also credited in getting the hikers to safety.