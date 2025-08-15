Two Injured In Head-On Collision Near Twisp

Two people have injuries following a two-vehcile accident in Okanogan County on Thursday night.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 11 p.m. on State Route 20 about five miles west of Twisp when a sedan driven by 22-year-old Shaylynn J. Jojola of Bellingham crossed the center line and collided head-on with a station wagon driven by 76-year-old Christopher C. Webb of Seattle.

Both Jojola and Webb suffered injuries in the crash and were transported to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster for treatment.

Troopers say it's currently unknown why Jojola crossed into oncoming traffic or if impairment played a role in the accident, which blocked the highway for approximately seven hours overnight into Friday morning.