Two Injured in Monday Evening Douglas County Crash

Two people are injured from a crash in northern Douglas County Monday evening.

Troopers say an SUV driven by 28-year-old Keelee Wilder Boozer of Newakum Prairie pulled in front of an SUV driven by 24-year-old Emmanuella Engle of Okanogan onto SR 174 near it's intersection with SR 17.

Wilder Boozer was cited for failure to yield right of way, even though her vehicle was hit by Engle's SUV.

Both Wilder Boozer and her 76-year-old passenger, Darlene Wilder of Nespelum, were taken to Coulee Community Hospital in Grand Coulee with injuries.

Engle was not hurt in the crash that took place just before 7pm Monday. Troopers say alcohol or drugs were not involved.

Wilder Boozer was driving a 2015 Subaru Outback at the time of the crash, while Engle was behind the wheel of a 2006 Jeep Commander.