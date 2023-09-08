Two Injured In Trailer Fire At Wenatchee Safe Park

Two people have injuries following a mobile home fire at Wenatchee's Safe Park 2 on U.S. Highway 97A last night (Sept. 7).

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department (WVFD) Chief Brian Brett says firefighters arrived at the scene around 11:45 p.m.

"Upon arrival crews found a trailer with significant fire involvement that was spreading to a second trailer. There were two occupants inside the main trailer who both suffered burn injuries. One of them likely had second- and third-degree burns and was reportedly flown to Harborview Medical Center's burn unit in Seattle."

A dog and a cat were also reportedly inside the trailer at the time of the fire but firefighters did not find their remains and both are still missing.

Brett says the blaze was accidentally ignited by the homeowners.

"The occupants of the trailer were storing gasoline in water bottles within their home - which is something I strongly discourage doing. They mistakenly used one of the water bottles containing gasoline thinking it was water and poured it on the stove and started the fire."

WVFD crews also responded to a house fire that was caused by an electrical short on Burchvale Road at about 6:15 p.m. yesterday, as well as a human-caused brush fire near the Wenatchee River Bridge around 2:30 this morning (Sept. 9), and assisted Chelan County Fire District No. 6 with a structure fire in Dryden at just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

On average, Brett says his crews respond to a fire about every 39 hours in the Wenatchee Valley and adds that instances of fire in the area are increasing as its population does.