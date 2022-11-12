Two Men Found Dead in Warden Home

Two men were found dead in a Warden home Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m., officers found two men in their late 20s deceased inside a Warden home on the 500 block of South Ash Street.

Grant County Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said officers did not find any obvious signs of foul play, and that there is currently no threat to public safety.

Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison has custody of the two bodies, and is looking to identify both men to notify their loved ones.

Autopsies are scheduled for this upcoming week.

This case is currently under investigation.