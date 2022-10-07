Two Suspects Charged After Allegedly Pepper-Spraying Four People

Two men were charged with robbery and assault after allegedly pepper spraying four people in East Wenatchee on Sep. 23.

Around 3 a.m., suspects Zane Grissom and Kurtis Ickes allegedly broke into an apartment in East Wenatchee.

East Wenatchee Police Sergeant Karsten Garcia says Grissom had a history with one of the occupants, which escalated into an argument.

They allegedly pepper sprayed all four occupants in the home with either bear mace or pepper spray.

They later fled the scene, however Grissom is also accused of stealing a tenant’s phone before leaving.

Grissom was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, and felony harassment.

Ickes was charged with third-degree assault.

All four victims were taken to Central Washington hospital to wash out their eyes.

Both suspects were taken to Chelan County Jail.