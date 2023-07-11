U.S. 2 In Waterville Plateau Reduced To One Lane From Washouts

U.S. Highway 2 in the Waterville Plateau is reduced to one lane alternating traffic because of debris on the roadway.

The roadway is down to one lane between SR 172 to the west and SR 17 on the east end.

U.S. 2 was reopened after a closure with flagger-controlled traffic and a pilot car.

WSDOT crews are reassessing the condition of the highway Tuesday morning.

A section of the road (pictured) will be reduced to one lane for an extended period out time after being washed out.

The lane reduction is in Douglas County west of Coulee City.