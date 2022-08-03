UPS Again Leasing Old WSDOT Property

UPS will pay the City of Wenatchee $60,000 for the temporary use of the old Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) administrative building site on North Wenatchee Avenue.

The six month lease will allow UPS to start up its portable distribution center early this year. The city previously leased the property at 1551 North Wenatchee Avenue to UPS for parts of 2020 and 2021.

Mayor Frank Kuntz said the company is in the process of looking for a larger, permanent location within the Wenatchee Valley to replace its facility in South Wenatchee.

"The kind of industrial site they're going to need is going to be pretty expensive to build because they're going to need room for expansion. So you're talking about Malaga, or around Pangborn Airport or Baker Flats." Kuntz said, "There's not as much industrial space as you might think there is."

UPS is reportedly already using the site.

The temporary distribution center will not be affected by the nearby McKittrick Street traffic light project.