UPS Driver Saves Girl from Drowning Near Soap Lake

A 7-year-old girl was saved today after a UPS driver noticed her drowning in a Smokiam RV Resort swimming pool on June 20.

Around 12:30 p.m., UPS driver Brian Walters was making his usual route when he saw the girl’s parent carry her away from the pool.

Walters performed CPR on the child and ultimately saved her life.

The UPS Driver doubles as a volunteer firefighter for Grand Coulee City in his spare time.

The child was later transported to Soap Lake High School and airlifted by helicopter to a nearby hospital for further treatment.