Vantage Highway Closes Due To Extreme Icing From Freezing Rain, Fog

A major roadway in Kittitas County remains closed this morning due to treacherous conditions caused by winter weather.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says most of the Vantage Highway was shut down at just before 11 p.m. on Thursday after reports of extreme icing due to freezing rain and dense freezing fog in some areas of the road.

Insp. Christopher Whitsett tells KPQ News the highway is closed from Parke Creek Road just east of the town of Kittitas to the west edge of Vantage.

Whitsett could not officially confirm the occurrence of any citizen accidents on the highway prior to its closure, but did report that a privately-owned tow truck and a sanding truck with the Kittitas County Public Works Department both spun out on the slick road surface.

The tow truck was apparently on its way to help another vehicle which had lost control in the icy weather and become disabled, while the sanding truck was in the process of trying to improve traction on the highway by dusting it with a load of sand.

Whitsett says there's currently no estimated timeline for reopening the road, but crews will be making further assessments throughout the day to get it back open as soon as possible.

Until then, drivers are being asked to utilize alternative routes and reduce their speed in light of the conditions.