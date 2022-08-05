Vantage Highway Fire At 26,500 Acres, 35 Percent Contained

The Vantage Highway Fire near Ellensburg is burning more acreage, but conditions are also improving.

The fire has grown to 26,500 acres, up from 17,000 Thursday, also is 35 percent contained, up from 25 percent.

The Vantage Highway is now open and there are no evacuation notices for the fire.

Oversight of the fire was downscaled from a Level 3 to a Level 2 Management team this morning.

Crews were also successful at completing the northern containment line and turned west and south to connect the upper portion of the fire to its west flank.

The cooler weather and improved relative humidity assisted firefighters by decreasing fire behavior. Although wind speeds remained high and gusty, they blew in a favorable direction and kept the fire in check.

As a result, hand crews flanking the fire and securing and improving containment lines were largely successful.

One cabin and three outbuildings have been destroyed by the fire. The cause is under investigation.

Resources being used to battle the blaze includes 6 Hand crews, 31 Engines, 3 Dozers and 6 Water Tenders along with various air resources such as airplanes.

The Vantage Highway Fire was first reported on Monday just after noon near the town of Vantage.