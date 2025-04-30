A Moses Lake man is in jail following a high-speed pursuit that covered over 40 miles through two Central Washington counties on Monday night.

Authorities say the pursuit began after officers spotted a vehicle traveling the wrong way on streets in downtown Moses Lake.

Soon after, the driver reportedly caused an accident nearby and was then seen heading west on Interstate-90.

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol engaged in a pursuit and then deployed spike strips that damaged the suspect's vehicle but failed to end the pursuit, which continued westbound through Grant County where deputies unsuccessfully attempted to deploy spike strips for a second time.

Eventually, the suspect's vehicle experienced mechanical failure and the pursuit ended about seven miles west of Vantage after crossing into Kittitas County.

The suspect, 22-year-old Omar Cantu, was taken into custody without further incident and booked into jail.