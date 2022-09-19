One Person Hospitalized In Single Car I-90 Crash

Troopers are investigating a one car crash on I-90 west of Vantage on Sunday afternoon.

A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Elias Faitala of Fife was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway and hit a rock wall.

The car came to a rest on the right shoulder of the highway.

Faitala was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with injuries.

Troopers say drug or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Faitala was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision at about 2:10pm.