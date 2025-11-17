Two people are dead and an Olympia man is facing prison time following a single-vehicle accident in Kittitas County last month.

The Washington State Patrol says the wreck occurred on October 25th on State Route 821 about five miles north of Selah, when an SUV driven by 30-year-old Chance Piccin lost control and rolled several times.

During the crash, Piccin's two passengers - 33-year-old Courtney Bedell of Yakima and a three-month-old female, were ejected from the vehicle.

Bedell was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the infant was transported to Harborview Medical Center where she survived for several weeks before finally passing away in recent days.

Troopers say Piccin was intoxicated and traveling at a high rate of speed when the accident occurred and he's been charged with both vehicular homicide and DUI.