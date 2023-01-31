WA Fish & Wildlife Acquiring 300+ Acres in Okanogan Co.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has agreed to purchase 339 acres of land in Okanogan County for habitat conservation.

The WDFW recently approved acquisition of the property just east of Riverside near McLoughlin Falls in the Sinlahekin Wildlife Area.

The state is procuring the land to protect its shrub steppe and riparian habitats, which include mule deer, as well as Chinook salmon, steelhead, and pacific lamprey.

Stewardship of the land will help in keeping it as a vital connectivity between wildlife areas and migratory routes in the Cascade and Kettle River Mountain ranges.

The WDFW also plans to offer recreational opportunities on the land, including hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing.

The property has an appraised value of $1,356,000.