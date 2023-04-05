Walter Settling in to New Role with Chelan County

After serving in an elected capacity as Chelan County Assessor for over a decade, Deanna Walter is now settling in as the county's new Community Development Director.

Walter began the position, which is overseen by the Chelan County Board of Commissioners, on Monday (April 3) after serving the role on an interim basis since 2020.

"It wasn't that quick of a decision for me to move into the post permanently, it was kind of a long time coming," says Walter. "Honestly, at this time a year ago, it was not even a consideration that I would move over from the assessor's office. It just was a great opportunity and I just felt like it was a good time for me to move on to another department with the county."

Walter says she felt comfortable making the switch in part because of how smoothly she feels things are running at the assessor's office.

Walter brings 27 years of land use experience to her new position and adds she'll also be working closely with the county's new Economic Services Director Ron Cridlebaugh.

"With the county bringing Ron on board, he is actually going to be one of my partners because so much of what economic development is about concerns planning and building and land use."

The moves to hire both Walter and Cridlebaugh are part of the county's effort to consolidate its services into fewer departments.

Cridlebaugh also began his new position with the county on Monday (April 3).