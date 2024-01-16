Washington Elementary In Wenatchee Closed Over Freezing Pipes
Washington Elementary School in Wenatchee is closed today because of frozen pipes.
A release from the school district says Washington Elementary will remain closed to all students, teachers and staff, none of which should come to the building.
YMCA before and after school student daycare at Washington Elementary is also cancelled.
Maintenance crews are currently working to address the issue, and a status update will be provided on the school’s website or the district's website.