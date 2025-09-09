When I came across this piece of consumer news, I shook my head, but I was not surprised. Pizza lovers in Washington are paying, on average, some of the highest prices for a pizza in the country.

We pay a premium here for a slice of pizza compared to other areas of the country.

I think we expect a lower price at the big pizza chains and to pay more at an independent or mom & pop pizza joint. But one thing that appears to be impacting your pizza budget hard is the Washington state minimum wage at $16.66 per hour and $20.76 per hour in Seattle.

Get our free mobile app

Three Cities in Washington are on the list for Most Expensive Pizza in the U.S.A.

#5 on the list is Tacoma, WA; the average pizza goes for $16.30

#7 in the U.S. is Seattle, WA, averaging $16.27 for a pizza

#9 average pizza price in Bellingham, WA: is $15.59

San Francisco pizza prices are the highest in the country, averaging $17.39

Austin, TX, has the most affordable pizza prices for major cities at just $7.50.

The research comes from a crypto exchange platform, Chicksx.com, and analysis of about 225 cities nationwide to determine where consumers get the best pizza value.

Here are the 10 most expensive cities for pizza

Rank City Average Pizza Price 1 San Francisco, CA $17.39 2 Oakland, CA $17.32 3 Sacramento, CA $17.19 4 San Jose, CA $16.99 5 Tacoma, WA $16.30 6 Baltimore, MD $16.28 7 Seattle, WA $16.27 8 Honolulu, HI $15.99 9 Bellingham, WA $15.59 10 Kankakee, IL $15.29

Here are the 10 cheapest cities for pizza

Rank City Average Pizza Price 1 Austin, TX $7.50 2 Green Bay, WI $8.18 3 Benton Harbor, MI $8.99 4 Lubbock, TX $9.02 5 Vero Beach-Indian River, FL $9.50 6 Harlingen, TX $9.60 7 New Haven, CT $9.74 8 Charlotte, NC $9.99 9 Fayetteville, AR $9.99 10 Jonesboro, AR $9.99

Al Alof, CEO of Chicksx.com noted the wide disparity of what consumers pay for one of the most popular foods in the country and agrees the differences relate to business costs that are passed onto customers.

"A pizza lover in San Francisco pays more than twice what someone in Austin pays for essentially the same food item. These prices reflect the cost-of-living differences across regions. Budget-conscious travelers might want to satisfy their pizza cravings in Texas rather than California." -- Al Alof

Can anybody recommend a good frozen pizza?