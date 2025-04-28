Youth Awards for Opening Weekend of Washington State Apple Blossom Festival

Youth Awards for Opening Weekend of Washington State Apple Blossom Festival

The opening weekend of the annual Washington State Apple Blossom Festival highlights the community's youth; from the Opening Ceremony and Chief For a Day, to one of the largest youth parades in the country that attracts approximately 5,000 participating kids.  The weekend concludes with a day of kids and family activities on Youth Day.

The 2025 Chief For A Day Honorees;

  • Rebecca Fox; 1st Grade at Lewis & Clark Elementary,  Wenatchee Police Department
  • Jordan Arnold;  Kindergarten at Lee Elementary, East Wenatchee Police Department
  • Nathaniel Veteto; attends River Academy, Chelan County Sheriff's Department
  • Rodrigo Garibay; attends Cascade Elementary, Douglas County Sheriff's Office
  • Lark "Tilly" Love;  Kindergarten at Newberry Elementary, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department
  • Charlee Rose Lyons; attends Mission View Elementary, Washington State Patrol
  • Jack Ballamis;  Kenroy Elementary, WA Dept. of Fish & Wildlife
Here are the award-winning entries in the Tekniplex Youth Parade on Saturday, April 26th and the Art 4 Kidz award winners announced on Sunday, April 27th during the Pepsi Cola Youth Day in Memorial Park.

 The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival provided the list of award winners in a news release;

Tekniplex Youth Parade Winners

Grand Sweepstakes Award – Joyful Scholars Montessori (16)

Best Elementary

Grades K-5

1st Place -- Rock Island Elementary (65)

2nd Place – Mission View Elementary (45)

3rd Place --St. Joe’s Catholic (58)

Best Daycare/Preschool

1st Place -- Chelan Douglas Child Services (52)

2nd Place – Epic Early Learning (30)

Best Sport Group

1st Place – Evergreen Mountain Bike (40)

2nd Place – WSD Wenatchee Soccer League (48)

Best Small Group

1st Place – Wenatchee Valley YMCA (18)

2nd Place – City of Wenatchee Parks (14)

Best Large Group

1st Place – Lewis & Clark Elementary (50)

2nd Place – The River Academy (21)

Best New Entry

Sanzar Dance Company (60)

Best Use of Festival Theme

Columbia Fruit (9)

Judges' Choice

Horse on Course Pony Club (32)

Bands & Drill Team Winners

Bands

Junior High

1st Place – Columbia Junior High

2nd Place – Eastmont Junior Highs

Middle School

1st Place – Harbour Pointe Middle School

2nd Place – Cashmere Middle School

3rd Place – Manson Middle School

Drill Teams

Junior High

1st Place – Eastmont Junior Highs

Middle School

1st Place – Cashmere Middle School

2nd Place – Wenatchee Valley Thunder

3rd Place – Granite Falls Middle School

ART 4 KIDZ AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

The following were announced as winners in their grade division and category, Sunday at Pepsi-Cola Youth Day. 109 entries were submitted. Art 4 Kidz is sponsored by Costco.

Kindergarten and 1st Grade

1st Place – Forrest Williams

2nd Place – Mackinlee Rennie

2 Dimensional Division - Black and White

4th – 5th Grade     

1st Place -    Holland Molenaar 

2nd Place -  Kylee Pennington

6th – 8th Grade     

1st Place -    Tearany Martinez Moore

2nd Place -  Arianna Martin

9th – 12th Grade   

1st Place -    Riley Acheson

2nd Place -  Kat Hendrickson

3D Sculpture

2nd – 3rd Grade    

1st Place -    Raylan Williams

2nd Place -   Eleanor Young

4th - 5th Grade      

1st Place -    Elsie Rennie

6th - 8th Grade      

1st Place -    Teal Downey

2 Dimensional Division - Color

2nd – 3rd Grade    

1st Place -    Elsie Black

2nd Place -   Hadley Olson

4th - 5th Grade      

1st Place -    David Dirkse

2nd Place -  Alex Krause

6th - 8th Grade      

1st Place -    Jana Barry

2nd Place -  Adeline Williams

9th - 12th Grade    

1st Place -    Priscilla Rosales

2nd Place -  Riley Acheson

2 Dimensional Division - Mixed Media

2nd – 3rd Grade    

1st Place -    Emilia Irawan

2nd Place -  Isabel Berry                        

4th – 5th Grade     

1st Place -    Mio Davies

2nd Place -  Evelyn Law

6th – 8th Grade     

1st Place -    Harper Witt

2nd Place      Liam Behler

9th – 12th Grade   

1st Place -    Mikayla Barragan

2nd Place      Riley Acheson

3-D Mixed Media Division

2nd – 3rd Grade    

1st Place -    Audrey Becker

2nd Place -  Hadley Olson

4th - 5th Grade      

1st Place -    Cora Collings

2nd Place-    Olive Larsen

6th - 8th Grade      

1st Place -    Emmit Berry

2nd Place -   Emma Heminger

2D Digital Art

6th - 8th Grade      

1st Place       Rae Ana Rosenburg

 9th - 12th Grade    

1st Place -    Riley Acheson

 Photography Division

6th - 8th Grade       

1st Place –   Preston Baldwin

2nd Place –  Sierra Corso

9th - 12th Grade    

1st Place –   Katherine Hendrickson

2nd Place –  Asher Kaylor

Committee’s Choice: 

Tearany Martinez Moore - (Grade 9-12)

Royalty’s Choice: 

Kate Hill (Grade 9-12)

 Sponsor’s Choice: 

Emma Sorelo (Grade 9-12)

Jane Reynolds Best of Show: 

Riley Acheson - (Grade 9-12). Receives a $100 Hobby Lobby Gift Certificate.

R & r Award: Tiffany Olson (Teacher)

