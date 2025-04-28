Youth Awards for Opening Weekend of Washington State Apple Blossom Festival
The opening weekend of the annual Washington State Apple Blossom Festival highlights the community's youth; from the Opening Ceremony and Chief For a Day, to one of the largest youth parades in the country that attracts approximately 5,000 participating kids. The weekend concludes with a day of kids and family activities on Youth Day.
The 2025 Chief For A Day Honorees;
- Rebecca Fox; 1st Grade at Lewis & Clark Elementary, Wenatchee Police Department
- Jordan Arnold; Kindergarten at Lee Elementary, East Wenatchee Police Department
- Nathaniel Veteto; attends River Academy, Chelan County Sheriff's Department
- Rodrigo Garibay; attends Cascade Elementary, Douglas County Sheriff's Office
- Lark "Tilly" Love; Kindergarten at Newberry Elementary, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department
- Charlee Rose Lyons; attends Mission View Elementary, Washington State Patrol
- Jack Ballamis; Kenroy Elementary, WA Dept. of Fish & Wildlife
Here are the award-winning entries in the Tekniplex Youth Parade on Saturday, April 26th and the Art 4 Kidz award winners announced on Sunday, April 27th during the Pepsi Cola Youth Day in Memorial Park.
The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival provided the list of award winners in a news release;
Tekniplex Youth Parade Winners
Grand Sweepstakes Award – Joyful Scholars Montessori (16)
Best Elementary
Grades K-5 –
1st Place -- Rock Island Elementary (65)
2nd Place – Mission View Elementary (45)
3rd Place --St. Joe’s Catholic (58)
Best Daycare/Preschool
1st Place -- Chelan Douglas Child Services (52)
2nd Place – Epic Early Learning (30)
Best Sport Group
1st Place – Evergreen Mountain Bike (40)
2nd Place – WSD Wenatchee Soccer League (48)
Best Small Group
1st Place – Wenatchee Valley YMCA (18)
2nd Place – City of Wenatchee Parks (14)
Best Large Group
1st Place – Lewis & Clark Elementary (50)
2nd Place – The River Academy (21)
Best New Entry
Sanzar Dance Company (60)
Best Use of Festival Theme
Columbia Fruit (9)
Judges' Choice
Horse on Course Pony Club (32)
Bands & Drill Team Winners
Bands
Junior High
1st Place – Columbia Junior High
2nd Place – Eastmont Junior Highs
Middle School
1st Place – Harbour Pointe Middle School
2nd Place – Cashmere Middle School
3rd Place – Manson Middle School
Drill Teams
Junior High
1st Place – Eastmont Junior Highs
Middle School
1st Place – Cashmere Middle School
2nd Place – Wenatchee Valley Thunder
3rd Place – Granite Falls Middle School
ART 4 KIDZ AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED
The following were announced as winners in their grade division and category, Sunday at Pepsi-Cola Youth Day. 109 entries were submitted. Art 4 Kidz is sponsored by Costco.
Kindergarten and 1st Grade
1st Place – Forrest Williams
2nd Place – Mackinlee Rennie
2 Dimensional Division - Black and White
4th – 5th Grade
1st Place - Holland Molenaar
2nd Place - Kylee Pennington
6th – 8th Grade
1st Place - Tearany Martinez Moore
2nd Place - Arianna Martin
9th – 12th Grade
1st Place - Riley Acheson
2nd Place - Kat Hendrickson
3D Sculpture
2nd – 3rd Grade
1st Place - Raylan Williams
2nd Place - Eleanor Young
4th - 5th Grade
1st Place - Elsie Rennie
6th - 8th Grade
1st Place - Teal Downey
2 Dimensional Division - Color
2nd – 3rd Grade
1st Place - Elsie Black
2nd Place - Hadley Olson
4th - 5th Grade
1st Place - David Dirkse
2nd Place - Alex Krause
6th - 8th Grade
1st Place - Jana Barry
2nd Place - Adeline Williams
9th - 12th Grade
1st Place - Priscilla Rosales
2nd Place - Riley Acheson
2 Dimensional Division - Mixed Media
2nd – 3rd Grade
1st Place - Emilia Irawan
2nd Place - Isabel Berry
4th – 5th Grade
1st Place - Mio Davies
2nd Place - Evelyn Law
6th – 8th Grade
1st Place - Harper Witt
2nd Place Liam Behler
9th – 12th Grade
1st Place - Mikayla Barragan
2nd Place Riley Acheson
3-D Mixed Media Division
2nd – 3rd Grade
1st Place - Audrey Becker
2nd Place - Hadley Olson
4th - 5th Grade
1st Place - Cora Collings
2nd Place- Olive Larsen
6th - 8th Grade
1st Place - Emmit Berry
2nd Place - Emma Heminger
2D Digital Art
6th - 8th Grade
1st Place Rae Ana Rosenburg
9th - 12th Grade
1st Place - Riley Acheson
Photography Division
6th - 8th Grade
1st Place – Preston Baldwin
2nd Place – Sierra Corso
9th - 12th Grade
1st Place – Katherine Hendrickson
2nd Place – Asher Kaylor
Committee’s Choice:
Tearany Martinez Moore - (Grade 9-12)
Royalty’s Choice:
Kate Hill (Grade 9-12)
Sponsor’s Choice:
Emma Sorelo (Grade 9-12)
Jane Reynolds Best of Show:
Riley Acheson - (Grade 9-12). Receives a $100 Hobby Lobby Gift Certificate.
R & r Award: Tiffany Olson (Teacher)