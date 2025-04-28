The opening weekend of the annual Washington State Apple Blossom Festival highlights the community's youth; from the Opening Ceremony and Chief For a Day, to one of the largest youth parades in the country that attracts approximately 5,000 participating kids. The weekend concludes with a day of kids and family activities on Youth Day.

The 2025 Chief For A Day Honorees;

Rebecca Fox ; 1st Grade at Lewis & Clark Elementary, Wenatchee Police Department

; 1st Grade at Lewis & Clark Elementary, Wenatchee Police Department Jordan Arnold ; Kindergarten at Lee Elementary, East Wenatchee Police Department

; Kindergarten at Lee Elementary, East Wenatchee Police Department Nathaniel Veteto ; attends River Academy, Chelan County Sheriff's Department

; attends River Academy, Chelan County Sheriff's Department Rodrigo Garibay ; attends Cascade Elementary, Douglas County Sheriff's Office

; attends Cascade Elementary, Douglas County Sheriff's Office Lark "Tilly" Love ; Kindergarten at Newberry Elementary, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department

; Kindergarten at Newberry Elementary, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Charlee Rose Lyons ; attends Mission View Elementary, Washington State Patrol

; attends Mission View Elementary, Washington State Patrol Jack Ballamis; Kenroy Elementary, WA Dept. of Fish & Wildlife

Here are the award-winning entries in the Tekniplex Youth Parade on Saturday, April 26th and the Art 4 Kidz award winners announced on Sunday, April 27th during the Pepsi Cola Youth Day in Memorial Park.

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival provided the list of award winners in a news release;

Tekniplex Youth Parade Winners

Grand Sweepstakes Award – Joyful Scholars Montessori (16)

Best Elementary

Grades K-5 –

1st Place -- Rock Island Elementary (65)

2nd Place – Mission View Elementary (45)

3rd Place --St. Joe’s Catholic (58)

Best Daycare/Preschool

1st Place -- Chelan Douglas Child Services (52)

2nd Place – Epic Early Learning (30)

Best Sport Group

1st Place – Evergreen Mountain Bike (40)

2nd Place – WSD Wenatchee Soccer League (48)

Best Small Group

1st Place – Wenatchee Valley YMCA (18)

2nd Place – City of Wenatchee Parks (14)

Best Large Group

1st Place – Lewis & Clark Elementary (50)

2nd Place – The River Academy (21)

Best New Entry

Sanzar Dance Company (60)

Best Use of Festival Theme

Columbia Fruit (9)

Judges' Choice

Horse on Course Pony Club (32)

Bands & Drill Team Winners

Bands

Junior High

1st Place – Columbia Junior High

2nd Place – Eastmont Junior Highs

Middle School

1st Place – Harbour Pointe Middle School

2nd Place – Cashmere Middle School

3rd Place – Manson Middle School

Drill Teams

Junior High

1st Place – Eastmont Junior Highs

Middle School

1st Place – Cashmere Middle School

2nd Place – Wenatchee Valley Thunder

3rd Place – Granite Falls Middle School

ART 4 KIDZ AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

The following were announced as winners in their grade division and category, Sunday at Pepsi-Cola Youth Day. 109 entries were submitted. Art 4 Kidz is sponsored by Costco.

Kindergarten and 1st Grade

1st Place – Forrest Williams

2nd Place – Mackinlee Rennie

2 Dimensional Division - Black and White

4th – 5th Grade

1st Place - Holland Molenaar

2nd Place - Kylee Pennington

6th – 8th Grade

1st Place - Tearany Martinez Moore

2nd Place - Arianna Martin

9th – 12th Grade

1st Place - Riley Acheson

2nd Place - Kat Hendrickson

3D Sculpture

2nd – 3rd Grade

1st Place - Raylan Williams

2nd Place - Eleanor Young

4th - 5th Grade

1st Place - Elsie Rennie

6th - 8th Grade

1st Place - Teal Downey

2 Dimensional Division - Color

2nd – 3rd Grade

1st Place - Elsie Black

2nd Place - Hadley Olson

4th - 5th Grade

1st Place - David Dirkse

2nd Place - Alex Krause

6th - 8th Grade

1st Place - Jana Barry

2nd Place - Adeline Williams

9th - 12th Grade

1st Place - Priscilla Rosales

2nd Place - Riley Acheson

2 Dimensional Division - Mixed Media

2nd – 3rd Grade

1st Place - Emilia Irawan

2nd Place - Isabel Berry

4th – 5th Grade

1st Place - Mio Davies

2nd Place - Evelyn Law

6th – 8th Grade

1st Place - Harper Witt

2nd Place Liam Behler

9th – 12th Grade

1st Place - Mikayla Barragan

2nd Place Riley Acheson

3-D Mixed Media Division

2nd – 3rd Grade

1st Place - Audrey Becker

2nd Place - Hadley Olson

4th - 5th Grade

1st Place - Cora Collings

2nd Place- Olive Larsen

6th - 8th Grade

1st Place - Emmit Berry

2nd Place - Emma Heminger

2D Digital Art

6th - 8th Grade

1st Place Rae Ana Rosenburg

9th - 12th Grade

1st Place - Riley Acheson

Photography Division

6th - 8th Grade

1st Place – Preston Baldwin

2nd Place – Sierra Corso

9th - 12th Grade

1st Place – Katherine Hendrickson

2nd Place – Asher Kaylor

Committee’s Choice:

Tearany Martinez Moore - (Grade 9-12)

Royalty’s Choice:

Kate Hill (Grade 9-12)

Sponsor’s Choice:

Emma Sorelo (Grade 9-12)

Jane Reynolds Best of Show:

Riley Acheson - (Grade 9-12). Receives a $100 Hobby Lobby Gift Certificate.

R & r Award: Tiffany Olson (Teacher)