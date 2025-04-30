It's festival season in North Central Washington with the 106th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival in Wenatchee through Sunday, May 4th.

The celebrations continue next week with the start of Maifest in Leavenworth. A full month of Bavarian traditions are planned on weekends throughout May.

The 105th Manson Apple Blossom Festival is May 9th and 10th.

Cashmere will play host to the Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival in mid June.

Start saving the dates to enjoy these community celebrations.

Maifest in Leavenworth, WA May 3rd through 25th;

May 3-4 Music of the Alps

May 9-11 Traditional Maifest Celebration

May 11 Mai BlumenLauf (May Flower Run)

May 15-18 Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest

May 17-18 Maifest Live Chainsaw Carving

May 24-25 Leavenworth International Alphorn Festival

For more festival details, visit the Maifest webpage

The 105th Manson Apple Blossom Festival in Manson, WA May 9th & 10th

May 9th Royalty Selection Pageant

May 10th Pancake Breakfast

May 10th Apple Blossom Fun Run 5K/2K

May 10th Grand Parade

May 10th Quilt Show

May 10th 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament

May 10th Alumni Softball Game

May 10th Alumni CoEd Soccer Game

May 10th-11th Art Show

For more festival details, visit the Manson Apple Blossom Festival webpage

Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival in Cashmere, WA June 20-22

The 2025 Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival lineup includes headliners Missy Raines, Slocan Ramblers, John Reischman and Friends, and Downriver Collective. The performance lineup will also feature Appalachian Road Show, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, Carley Arrowood, Rock Ridge Bluegrass Band, and North Country. Attendees can also enjoy instrument workshops, Taylor's Camp for kids, and a slow jam. The Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival is held at the Chelan County Expo Center and fairgrounds in Cashmere, WA. Camping for attendees and participants opens June 16th.

For more details, visit Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival facebook page