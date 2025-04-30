It&#8217;s On! Festival Time in Wenatchee, Leavenworth, Manson and Cashmere

It’s On! Festival Time in Wenatchee, Leavenworth, Manson and Cashmere

Canva

It's festival season in North Central Washington with the 106th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival in Wenatchee through Sunday, May 4th.

The celebrations continue next week with the start of Maifest in Leavenworth.   A full month of Bavarian traditions are planned on weekends throughout May.

The 105th Manson Apple Blossom Festival is May 9th and 10th.

Cashmere will play host to the Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival in mid June.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Start saving the dates to enjoy these community celebrations.

Canva
loading...

Maifest in Leavenworth, WA May 3rd through 25th;

May 3-4 Music of the Alps
May 9-11 Traditional Maifest Celebration
May 11 Mai BlumenLauf (May Flower Run)
May 15-18 Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest
May 17-18 Maifest Live Chainsaw Carving
May 24-25 Leavenworth International Alphorn Festival

For more festival details, visit the Maifest webpage

2024 Manson Apple Blossom Parade Image: Manson Apple Blossom Facebook
loading...

The 105th Manson Apple Blossom Festival in Manson, WA May 9th & 10th

May 9th Royalty Selection Pageant
May 10th Pancake Breakfast
May 10th Apple Blossom Fun Run 5K/2K
May 10th Grand Parade
May 10th Quilt Show
May 10th 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament
May 10th Alumni Softball Game
May 10th Alumni CoEd Soccer Game
May 10th-11th Art Show

For more festival details, visit the Manson Apple Blossom Festival webpage

Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival in Cashmere, WA June 20-22

The 2025 Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival lineup includes headliners Missy Raines, Slocan Ramblers, John Reischman and Friends, and Downriver Collective. The performance lineup will also feature Appalachian Road Show, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, Carley Arrowood, Rock Ridge Bluegrass Band, and North Country. Attendees can also enjoy instrument workshops, Taylor's Camp for kids, and a slow jam. The Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival is held at the Chelan County Expo Center and fairgrounds in Cashmere, WA.  Camping for attendees and participants opens June 16th.

For more details, visit Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival facebook page

17 Incredible Boise Area Fairs and Festivals You Can't Miss in 2025

As the weather starts to warm up, so do fun events around the Treasure Valley! Mark your calendars and don't miss out on these fun celebrations!

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

 

 

Filed Under: 2025 Apple Blossom FEstival, Maifest in Leavenworth, manson apple blossom festival, Wenatchee River Bluegrass Fetival
Categories: Articles, KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ