Waterville Superintendent Now In Same Position In Manson

The Manson school district has a new superintendent.

Tabatha Mires will take over after holding the same position with the Waterville school district.

Mires was sworn into office by the Manson School Board in the elementary school library on Tuesday.

It's not known why she left Waterville, where she's still listed as the superintendent on the district's website.

Mires is a 13-year graduate of Waterville High, who says she returned to teach English and History after graduating from Eastern Washington University.

Mires is also listed as the current Waterville High School Principal.

She was in a competitive race to become the Manson Superintendent.

"After a thorough search process and interviewing three highly qualified finalists, the Board is excited to have offered the position of Superintendent of Manson School District to Tabatha Mires," wrote Manson School District Board Chair Robin Block.

Miles will start in her new position leading the Manson School District on July 1.