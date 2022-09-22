WDFW Plans Prescribed Fire in Chelan County

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is planning a prescribed fire in Chelan County next month.

The Department has announced a burn on 500 acres in the Colockum Wildlife Area, which is 20 miles southeast of Wenatchee.

Prescribed fires are used in wildlife areas to reduce the risk and severity of future wildfires, and improve habitat for wildlife.

The exact date of the fire will depend on optimal conditions.

One other prescribed burn is planned next month. It will take place at the Oak Creek Wildlife Area in Yakima County,

The burns are part of annual prescribed fires on Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife managed lands that take place in October.

"Prescribed fires are conducted during a small window of time when conditions are in favor of low intensity burning, such as in the fall when temperatures are cooler and there is more precipitation," said a statement Wednesday from the Department in a statement." This makes burning safer while improving habitat and protecting wildlife."

The prescribed burns are being funding from the state’s 2021-2023 Capital Budget and grants.