Well Known Lake Chelan Area Winemaker Found Dead In UTV Crash

A well-known winemaker in the Lake Chelan area is being identified as the person who died in a utility vehicle crash over the weekend in Manson.

Chelan County Deputies say they, along with Manson Fire, were called to an injury crash in the 500 block of Klate Road just after 1:30am Saturday where they found a side-by-side vehicle off the road.

They located 40-year-old Brock Lindsay as the lone occupant and driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Coroner’s Office determined Lindsay died as a result of the crash.

Lindsay and his wife own Alta Cellars and Succession Wines in Manson, which have won numerous awards in regional wine industry competitions.

"The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our deepest condolences to the Lindsay family," said a Monday news release from Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison. "Brock’s positive influence on the community of Manson and the people in the Chelan Valley will be missed."

A statement from Alta Cellars and Succession Wines noted Lindsey’s passing.

"With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we share the untimely and tragic passing of Brock Lindsay, beloved winemaker and co-owner of Succession Wines and Alta Cellars," the statement said. "It is an immeasurable loss for his family, friends, employees, and the entire Lake Chelan community."

Lindsay is survived by his wife and two kids.

There are numerous social media posting paying tribute to Lindsay, and a GoFundMe page has been set up for his family.

The publication Great Northwest Wine reports news of Lindsay's death quickly spread to the Wenatchee Wine and Food Festival at the Town Toyota Center Saturday night, where one winemaker withdrew from pouring at the event out of grief.